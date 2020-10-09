RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.25. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $12.67. 54,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $250.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director James Kao bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 58.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.