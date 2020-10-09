Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $120.04

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $120.04 and traded as high as $125.50. Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at $122.50, with a volume of 165,805 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.17. The stock has a market cap of $283.23 million and a PE ratio of 9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

