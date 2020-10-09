ReddCoin Price Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,073.92 or 0.99971572 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00607977 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01023717 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00110172 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Bisq, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

