Regency Mines (LON:RGM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.85. Regency Mines shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 4,251,621 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.

About Regency Mines (LON:RGM)

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

