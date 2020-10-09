REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s (REMYY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get REMY COINTREAU/ADR alerts:

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.