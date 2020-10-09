RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,035 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe makes up about 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 34,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.43.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.19. The stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average is $168.97.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

