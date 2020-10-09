Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €15.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.08 ($37.74).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO opened at €23.57 ($27.73) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.95. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.