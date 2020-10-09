Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.56

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 2522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 596.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 195,036 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,659,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

