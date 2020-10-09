Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0206 on Top Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Request has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $20.55 million and $179,298.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Koinex, CoinPlace and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00041831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.93 or 0.04837196 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi Global, Coineal, Bitbns, Koinex, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Mercatox, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, COSS, GOPAX, Radar Relay, WazirX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

