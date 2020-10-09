Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.45

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $2.45. Research Solutions shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 54,858 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 million, a P/E ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,523,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,756.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $91,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,142,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,890 over the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Research Solutions stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Research Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

