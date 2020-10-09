Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 168.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,970.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

