Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.43.

RYTM opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

