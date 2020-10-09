Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of RELL opened at $4.57 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.