Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

TSE:RCH traded up C$2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 313,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,527. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$20.51 and a 1-year high of C$36.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.71. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 32.94.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$248.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.40 million. Research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.4895863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.70, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,765,186.50. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 15,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total value of C$489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,853.72. Insiders sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $3,231,150 in the last three months.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

