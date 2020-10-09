RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RLI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.50. RLI posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLI will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million.

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

RLI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. RLI has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,863 shares of company stock valued at $891,667 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in RLI by 3.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in RLI by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,363,000 after buying an additional 210,934 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its stake in RLI by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 226,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

