Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $244.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Automation anticipates fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share between $7.40 and $7.60, indicating a year-over-year decline of 13% at the mid-point. Organic sales is expected to decline 8%. Weakness in the automotive, oil and gas and chemical markets, and impact of the coronavirus pandemic are likely to weigh on the company’s fiscal 2020 results. Rockwell Automation has implemented temporary cost containment measures in the wake of uncertain market conditions, which is likely to generate $150 million in savings in fiscal 2020. The earnings estimates for the company’s fourth-quarter and fiscal 2020 have undergone positive revisions lately. Growth in Information Solutions and Connected Services segment, contribution from acquisitions and inorganic investments are likely to contribute to its performance in the days ahead.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.56.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $241.12 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $241.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

