Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$4.87 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$5.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14. The stock has a market cap of $504.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$206.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$190.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4108436 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

