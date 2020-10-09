Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.29 Million

Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report $368.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $381.89 million and the lowest is $346.35 million. Roku posted sales of $260.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.48.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,643.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $6,903,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,997 shares of company stock valued at $71,651,479. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $60,685,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,306,000 after acquiring an additional 414,836 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.69. 227,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,313,449. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.64 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $228.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.17.

Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

