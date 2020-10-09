Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $227.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $190.00 to $227.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.48.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $223.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $228.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of -194.64 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. Analysts expect that Roku will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,643.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,997 shares of company stock worth $71,651,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Roku by 158.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

