Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s (RYCEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RYCEY. Main First Bank downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $2.66. 5,910,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,695. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

