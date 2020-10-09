Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Marchex stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.74. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 109,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

