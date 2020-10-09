Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $273.07

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $273.07 and traded as high as $295.20. Rotork plc (ROR.L) shares last traded at $294.20, with a volume of 1,197,741 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rotork plc (ROR.L) to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rotork plc (ROR.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 264.67 ($3.46).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 273.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 28.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Rotork plc (ROR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

Rotork plc (ROR.L) Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

