Rotten 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $979,128.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Rotten has traded 265.3% higher against the US dollar. Rotten has a market cap of $3.96 million and $979,128.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001474 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.53 or 0.04937242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rotten

ROT is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 24,279,610 tokens. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

