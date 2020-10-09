Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) a SEK 155 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 155 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 195 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 130 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group set a SEK 133 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 155 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 147.55.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a twelve month low of SEK 129.22 and a twelve month high of SEK 245.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 144.90 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 159.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

