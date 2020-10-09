Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to $300.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $130.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.17.

CGJTF opened at $142.13 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $142.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.19.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

