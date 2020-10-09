Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$300.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$217.00 to C$300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CJT. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$197.60.
Cargojet stock opened at C$209.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -77.29. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$206.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$184.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$148.73.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
