Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$300.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$217.00 to C$300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CJT. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$197.60.

Cargojet stock opened at C$209.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -77.29. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$206.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$184.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$148.73.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.0730343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

