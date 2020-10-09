Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JPM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.32.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $101.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $310.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

