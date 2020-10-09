Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 110” Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Investec raised shares of Barclays to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 105.24 ($1.38) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,820.99). Also, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,158.64).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

