Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Lowered to “Sell” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RDS.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Royal Dutch Shell’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.