RTC Group (LON:RTC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.92

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and traded as low as $37.50. RTC Group shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 5,143 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.34. The company has a market cap of $5.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05.

Get RTC Group alerts:

RTC Group (LON:RTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 1.20 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.