Rush Enterprises Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, October 13th (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $168,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $570,173.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

