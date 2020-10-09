Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:RUS traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.13. 140,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.97 and a 12-month high of C$23.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.39.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current year.

About Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

