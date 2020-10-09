Ryanair’s (RYAAY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RYAAY. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $88.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 11.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.