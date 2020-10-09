Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.63.

R has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $448,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ryder System by 18.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.24. 3,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,715. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

