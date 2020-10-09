S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.10 ($35.41).

Get S&T alerts:

Shares of ETR:SANT opened at €19.12 ($22.49) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.89. S&T has a 1 year low of €13.20 ($15.53) and a 1 year high of €26.18 ($30.80). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 24.01.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.