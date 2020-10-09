SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.93

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.93 and traded as low as $24.89. SAFRAN/ADR shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 64,389 shares traded.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

