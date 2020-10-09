Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $7.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.