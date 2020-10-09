Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.90. Sanchez Midstream Partners shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 6,006,847 shares.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

