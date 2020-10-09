Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Position Trimmed by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 243,828 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.68% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 83,087 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,586. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SASR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

