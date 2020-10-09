Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.21.

Shares of SC stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $121,831.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

