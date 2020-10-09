Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,368.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,500 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

