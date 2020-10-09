Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.69

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $4.92. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 8,357 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Schmitt Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

