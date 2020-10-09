Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $25.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.08. 9,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Schneider National by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Schneider National by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 470,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 355,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 185,007 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 150.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after acquiring an additional 840,013 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.