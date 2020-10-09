SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (LON:SEIT) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45). Approximately 210,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 556,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.43).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $352.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

