Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Trading Up 2.5%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 1,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $449.09 million during the quarter.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the entertainment industry. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital games, packaged games, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

