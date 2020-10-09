Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.29.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of SELB stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). As a group, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,185,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,447,023.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.