Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $2.10. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 150,975 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,447,023.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,472,098.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $206.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.57). On average, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

