Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $46.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 509,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 268,732 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

