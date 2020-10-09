Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,403.12

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,403.12 and traded as high as $2,509.00. Severn Trent shares last traded at $2,467.00, with a volume of 342,505 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,339.44 ($30.57).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,420.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,403.47.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,377 ($31.06) per share, with a total value of £2,377 ($3,105.97).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.