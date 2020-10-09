ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Gap Down to $3.59

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $2.92. ShiftPixy shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 60,490 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ShiftPixy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.07.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.55) by $4.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIXY. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ShiftPixy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 377.6% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ShiftPixy in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 256.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment administrative services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary jobs in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

